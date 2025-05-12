165th birthday celebration of poets and novelists Rabindranath Tagore

The garlanded Statue of Noble laureate Rabindra Nath Tagore.

It sounds like a truly special day in West Bengal, India, celebrating the 165th birth anniversary of the great Rabindranath Tagore! It’s wonderful to hear how people from all walks of life came together at his ancestral home and at “Maharshi Bhavan” in Kolkata to pay their respects. The image of his statue being garlanded is quite evocative. It’s so true that Tagore’s influence stretches far beyond just literature. His contributions to music, drama, and the arts have profoundly shaped not only Bengali culture but have also resonated across India and the world. His songs, called Rabindrasangeet, for instance, carry such deep emotion and philosophical insight. And his plays and dance dramas are such unique and powerful forms of storytelling.The cultural programs sound like a fitting tribute to his immense contributions. His songs, recitations, dramas, and dance dramas are such an integral part of Bengali culture and continue to inspire generations. It must have been a vibrant and moving experience to witness these artistic expressions in honor of Rabindra Nath Tagore.

The ancestral house ” Maharshi Bhavan” in Kolkata.

People came to pay tribute to him and celebrate poet’s birth anniversary.