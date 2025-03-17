Unique artwork of some terracotta temples in Bengal

There are countless terracotta temples spread across the villages of Bengal. Some are famous and some are not. Although these temples are small in size like other temples in India. This terracotta art is a unique style of Bengal. These temples are a specific archaeological document of the time.
At the time when the temples were generally built, India was under Muslim rule. And Bengal was also under Muslim rule. But in some special parts of Bengal, a tradition of temple construction has developed in favor of independent Hindu kings, which has continued even under Muslim rule and British rule in remote villages.
Built in various architectural styles, these temples covered with various decorations are the artistic wealth of Bengal. These temples of Bengal were built mainly according to the three styles of shikhar, chala and ratna. Rekh Deul can be seen as a temple. The artists who built these temples were skilled in clay, wood, stone and painting.
The temple artists were from the Sutradhar community of Bengal and the builders were Brahmin landlords. Sutradhar is a caste of West Bengal and Bangladesh. The majority of Hindu Sutradhar belong to the Vaishnava sect. Vishwakarma is regarded as their patron deity.
These terracotta temples decorations mainly depict the childhood pastimes of Krishna, the Radha Krishna, especially Raslila, the Ramayana, especially the war of Ram-Ravana, and the stories of the Mahabharata. These are especially seen in the temples of the 17th century. In some temples, the lion-armed Durga, Kali, Dasamahavidya, Shiva, etc. are found. In addition, motifs of flowers, birds, creepers, and hunting scenes are seen.
The life of the common people has come to the temples of the 18th and especially the 19th century. Today, many temples in the remote villages of Bengal have been neglected and have become ruins. Once upon a time, these temples were the center of social life in rural Bengal.
The role of temples was paramount in the ancient civilization and culture of India. For Hindus, temples are not only places of prayer, but are still associated with the livelihood of various professions in society.