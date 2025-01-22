Economic inequalities

Children in Nepal’s monasteries

The monastery becomes not just a place for education, but a place where lives are changed

Photo of Artem Khazov Artem Khazov22 January 2025
0 89
Prayer

When you close your eyes and think about Nepal, what do you imagine first?
The Himalayas, snow, freezing wind, colorful prayer flags, monks in red robes.
All of this perfectly reflects reality and serves as a kind of symbol of Nepal.

During my journey through this incredible country, one of the biggest discoveries was the large number of children in monasteries.
Opening Google Maps and choosing any monastery to visit, you will inevitably encounter many children on its grounds, and there are some serious reasons for this.

Carefree

In less affluent parts of society, education is an unaffordable burden, and to ensure that a child receives an education, they are sent to a monastery.
Monasteries usually cover all basic needs: they provide shelter, food, clothing, medical care, and, most importantly, education.
For families with limited budgets, this becomes a decisive factor.

The little monk
Friends are the best thing we have.

A monastery can also serve as a kind of springboard for a child, offering the possibility of a better life than what a poor family could provide.
In monasteries, children not only receive education but can also be provided with opportunities for advancement in the monastic community, which may include obtaining higher positions and, possibly, even financial support.

Therefore, it seems to me that for these children, the monastery becomes not only a place of learning but also the only opportunity to change their lives.

A little monk tries to escape from class without the teacher seeing him
Tags
Photo of Artem Khazov Artem Khazov22 January 2025
0 89
Show More
Support PRIVATE Photo Review Support us today →
Photo of Artem Khazov

Artem Khazov

I am a photographer from St. Petersburg and have been doing photography for over 5 years. I specialize in capturing life in all its… More »

Related Stories

Borders, bifurcations

27 July 2015

Everyday Saints

28 February 2023

Alexander Conrady | Children living in poverty in the…

6 June 2014

Lockdown vol 2: Who will protect us from our…

14 December 2020
Leave Your Opinion

Leave your opinion:

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Check Also
Close
Back to top button
×