The road I don’t want to go down

The road can mean many things: movement, life, as well as infinity and unfulfilled hopes. This road was filmed near Vorkuta. Perhaps this road was built by political prisoners of the GULAG. There is a huge puddle in front of the road.

Vorkuta region. 10.04.2024.

It’s a documentary photo, but for me it will always be surreal. I was filming this area three weeks after I was diagnosed with a stroke. And I realized that this was a path that I didn‘t want to follow, that this path leads to nowhere, to emptiness, to formlessness. And I also began to see in this road I can‘t bring myself to call this paved surface a path a symbol of the country I was born in and where I‘ve spent my whole life, which is moving and going where it shouldn‘t.

