Infernal Reflections of the Soul – Stockholm’s Halloween

Photo of Debiprasad Mukherjee Debiprasad Mukherjee4 November 2024
‘Infernal Reflections of the Soul – Stockholm’s Halloween’ delves into the eerie depths of human nature, revealed through the haunting allure of Halloween night in Stockholm. As the city transforms into a realm of shadows and masks, the darkened streets pulse with concealed energies, unveiling glimpses of hidden darkness and vice. Costumed revelers, shrouded in elaborate disguises, embody facets of the human psyche that typically lie buried—ambition, desire, fear, and primal instincts.

Stockholm’s Halloween 1

Stockholm’s illuminated pathways and dimly lit corners become stages for these veiled reflections, where a sinister allure emanates from every mask and painted face. In this surreal, almost otherworldly atmosphere, unsettling truths emerge: under the guise of costumes, people embrace concealed aspects of themselves, confronting shadowy realms of the self that Halloween so uniquely provokes. It is a night that reminds us, beneath even the most playful masks, lurk echoes of darker, universal human impulses.

 

Stockholm’s Halloween 2

 

Stockholm’s Halloween 3

 

Stockholm’s Halloween 4

 

Stockholm’s Halloween 5

 

Stockholm’s Halloween 6

 

Stockholm’s Halloween 7

 

Stockholm’s Halloween 8

 

Stockholm’s Halloween 9

 

Stockholm’s Halloween 10
Photo of Debiprasad Mukherjee

Debiprasad Mukherjee

Debiprasad, 1982, is an Indian freelance documentary photographer currently based out of London. He strongly believes that as a documentary photographer, it is his… More »

