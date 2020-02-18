0
Vertebrae: a book of abandoned buildings and bodies

Federico Federici
posted on
Berlin, © Federico Federici 2020.
Vertebrae: a book of abandoned buildings and bodies

by Federico Federici
Year of Publication, 2019 – Page Count 76 – Size 8.5″ x 11″ – Cover Price 13,99 € – ISBN 978-1710418811 – Book’s webpagePublisher: Self Publish

Berlin, © Federico Federici 2020.

Surveying industrial sites and military settlements, ghost buildings and woods haunted by shadows, bodies entangled in wires or surfacing barks and stripped walls, this book provides evidence of how things come to be abandoned. Alongside the images, the reader will find the fine narrative thread of texts in prose or poems, many of which have already appeared in international magazines and journals.

Hunting the moon in the woods, Berlin, © Federico Federici 2020.
Motherland 27, Berlin, © Federico Federici 2020.
Federico Federici is a physicist, translator and writer. His works have appeared in «Jahrbuch Der Lyrik 2019», «Raum», «Sand», «Trafika Europe», «Magma» and others. Among his books: "L'opera racchiusa" (2009, Lorenzo Montano Prize); "Mrogn" (2017, Elio Pagliarani Prize); “On a certain practical uncertainty” (2018); “Liner notes for a Pithecanthropus Erectus sketchbook” (2018) with a foreword by SJ Fowler. In 2019 he has been awarded the Nassau Review Writer Awards for poetry.
