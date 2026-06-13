The Noyes Museum Galleries at Stockton University Kramer Hall is presenting Waiting for Palms, a North African photography series and solo exhibition by Peter Ydeen featuring 70 photographs spanning two galleries.
Waiting for Palms is a series of urban landscape photographs taken in Morocco and Egypt that explores where the quiet traces of tradition intersect with the turbulence of modern expansion. The images linger on the everyday, set within monumental landscapes and constructed from an accumulation of small, unheroic moments. Together, they form a tapestry of worlds that are immediate and enigmatic, intimate yet always elusive, creating an experience of perpetual interpretation.
Photo Exhibition (real)
Noyes Museum Galleries, Kramer Hall, Hammonton
30 Front Street , Hammonton, New Jersey 08037, United States Map It
OPENING DATES: From 09/06/2026 To 18/09/2026
Visiting Hours: Monday through Friday – 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Waiting for Palms – Peter Ydeen