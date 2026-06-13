Peter Ydeen – A Mother a Baby and a Tree – a street scene in Rissani, Morocco

The Noyes Museum Galleries at Stockton University Kramer Hall is presenting Waiting for Palms, a North African photography series and solo exhibition by Peter Ydeen featuring 70 photographs spanning two galleries.

Waiting for Palms is a series of urban landscape photographs taken in Morocco and Egypt that explores where the quiet traces of tradition intersect with the turbulence of modern expansion. The images linger on the everyday, set within monumental landscapes and constructed from an accumulation of small, unheroic moments. Together, they form a tapestry of worlds that are immediate and enigmatic, intimate yet always elusive, creating an experience of perpetual interpretation.

Peter Ydeen – A Chicken Inside – a restaurant with typical Nubian domes near Aswan, Egypt

Photo Exhibition (real) Noyes Museum Galleries, Kramer Hall, Hammonton

30 Front Street , Hammonton, New Jersey 08037, United States Map It OPENING DATES: From 09/06/2026 To 18/09/2026

Visiting Hours: Monday through Friday – 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Waiting for Palms – Peter Ydeen

Peter Ydeen – At Work – a worker loading a horse drawn cart outside of Luxor, Egypt