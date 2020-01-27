It’s hard to see parents age, it’s even harder to see them get sick and become dependent on others. It’s hard not only for their children but also for them seeing they are no longer in the supporting role.
My father in his 90s suffered from a stroke last summer, causing paralysis on his right side. He’s been admitted for long-term care in Privamed hospital in Pilsen, Czech Republic.
He couldn’t speak, eat on his own, walk, he needed diapers. What was the most difficult for him, he was lucid and aware of all the sudden changes, he was aware of the fact he was no longer in control.