Men with the Golden Job, photo essay by Arka Dutta

Jewelry is always subjected to praise as they represent a symbol of social status and even femininity. Numerous shiny bright jewelry shops glitter the city of Kolkata with their elegant posters and shimmering golden lights.

But the picture is quite the opposite in every way possible at many places where these shiny bright ornaments are made by local ornament makers. They get replaced by shabby environments, cramped workplaces without basic amenities, unhealthy environments with acid fumes hanging in the air. On top of all this the never ending and ever increasing demand of the ornaments throws challenging long work hours to these artisans with a pay structure that is comically unbelievable.

Efforts should be given to give them at least a proper workplace environment because these men with the golden job deserves better. (Arka Dutta)

