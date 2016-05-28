info

Men with the Golden Job

28 May 2016 PhotoEssays Online

The work of ornament making is itself very hard and tedious and the small hot rooms doesn't add any comforts

Men with the Golden Job, photo essay by Arka Dutta


Jewelry is always subjected to praise as they represent a symbol of social status and even femininity. Numerous shiny bright jewelry shops glitter the city of Kolkata with their elegant posters and shimmering golden lights.

But the picture is quite the opposite in every way possible at many places where these shiny bright ornaments are made by local ornament makers. They get replaced by shabby environments, cramped workplaces without basic amenities, unhealthy environments with acid fumes hanging in the air. On top of all this the never ending and ever increasing demand of the ornaments throws challenging long work hours to these artisans with a pay structure that is comically unbelievable.

Efforts should be given to give them at least a proper workplace environment because these men with the golden job deserves better. (Arka Dutta)


The small uncomfortable and untidy tables reflect the poor infrastructure

The places also lack the basic efforts for sanitation and proper amenities for drinking water

Poor lightning and the posture in which workers have to squat and work is not at all ergonomical

Rooms are often cramped with no free space at all.

Acid washing of the ornaments is done in with the poorest of infrastructure and without ventilation and the fumes get inhaled by the men during the process which is unhealthy and toxic.

The withered bowl for keeping ornaments too reflect the poor condition

In the absence of separate or proper space for eating and resting, men eats and rest in the same small room

The colourful but toxic fumes

A worker gets some sleep

Typical ornament making table

The finished ornament looks shiny and bright but the unhealthy environment and the poor infrastructure under which they are needs immediate improvement.

Photographer(s):

