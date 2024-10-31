Saint Stephen festivity in Grijó de Parada

A “careto” interacting with me. 27/12/2019

Grijó de Parada is a Portuguese village located in the Trás-os-Montes region, in the northern inland of the country, close to the border with Spain. It has an area of ​​31,19 km2 and 248 inhabitants, according to the 2021 census. It occupies a plateau area, where wheat, chestnuts and olive trees are grown. It is, therefore, an agrarian society.

Every year, this community celebrates the Saint Stephen festivity, on the 26th and 27th of December.

At this party, participants, called “caretos”, wear painted brass masks and wear costumes made from wool quilts. In one hand they carry a cane. In the other hand, they carry an apple.

These “caretos” walk the streets of the village, led by a “king”, who represents secular power, and a “bishop”, who represents sacred power. They are accompanied by a group of bagpipe players.

As they roam the village streets, they spread chaos, but simultaneously ensure the order of the people. They ask everyone they meet on the streets for coins and stick them in the apple they carry in their hands. This payment is a form of gratitude that the people give them for the services they provide: entertainment and public order.

The “king” and the “bishop”. 27/12/2019

“Caretos” pulling an ox cart. 27/12/2022

A “careto” spreading chaos. 27/12/2022

A jumping “careto”. 27/12/2022

A “careto” hitting the water with his cane. 27/12/2022

A “careto” with her two dogs. 27/12/2022

A “careto” raising his cane. 27/12/2023