Pattankodoli – a haldi festival

Rural Maharashtra is renowned for being home to various regional deities and the vibrant celebrations held in their honour. These annual festivities, known as Jatra, are organised by local communities across different villages to pay homage to their family deities. Among the most vivid and revered of these is the Vitthal Birdev Jatra of Pattankodoli. This festival is a prominent part of Maharashtra’s celebrated Golden Tribhandara festival. Birdev, or Birudev, is worshipped as a family deity by the Dhangar community, predominantly in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Goa. This deity is regarded as an incarnation of Lord Shiva.

Devotees wave large umbrellas in a lively display before the ritual, marking the beginning of the festival.

The Dhangars, primarily a shepherding community known for herding sheep and goats, have a nomadic lifestyle. Their distinct markers easily recognize them: the Kada (iron bangle), Ghongadi (a blanket made from raw sheep wool), and Kathi (a long stick), along with their sturdy build, striking features, and traditional feta (headgear).

One of the most significant highlights of this event is the prophecy delivered by Keloba Rajabhau Wagmore, also known as Farande Baba. Farande Baba embarks on a barefoot pilgrimage from his village, Anjungaon in Sholapur, to Pattankodoli on Dussehra. Observing a strict fast, he reaches Pattankodoli on the seventh day and only breaks his fast after visiting the temple. Once there, he takes his place on a specially prepared altar. The festival spans seven days, with the main event marked by the offering of Ombil, a local drink, to visitors, and the streets resonating with traditional Dhangari Ovi songs and music.

A man picks up a 10-rupee note from the ground in a unique and entertaining manner while dancing.

The most spectacular moment occurs when Farande Baba emerges and leads a procession to the main temple, accompanied by thousands carrying large, colourful umbrellas called Chabina. The crowd erupts in excitement as Baba circles the temple and enters, performing the magnificent Hedam dance. Once inside, he announces the prophecies in a distinct Kannad dialect, which is then translated by the temple priest. Remarkably, these predictions about weather, rainfall, crops, and the local economy are said to have a 90% accuracy rate. The festival’s grandeur is enhanced by the vibrant umbrellas, rhythmic drums, music, and dancing, transforming the village into a scene of traditional splendour. After the celebration, Baba departs to return to his village, completing the event’s seven-day cycle.

A man strikes another with a whip as part of the festival’s traditional rituals.

An aerial view of Pattankodoli showcasing the vibrant Haldi festival celebrations.

The festive celebration of Haldi.

A man conversing with a sadhu (holy man).

People climb trees in a unique way to get a better view of the festival and its surroundings.

Men playing the dhol during the festival, with haldi splattered everywhere, capturing the vibrant energy of the scene.

A holy man offering blessings to others as he waits for the rituals to conclude, after which he will predict the future.