Greenland, the Country of dying ice

Sunset. Ice has a golden color. Greenland, September 2024.

From afar it looks like an elephant, a big elephant with its trunk pointing to the sky. A large white elephant, or rather, light blue… now almost golden.

Now, far away in the sea, there is something that seems even bigger.

It has a strange shape, it almost looks like a dragon, with a large crest on its back. Against the sunlight the color is not visible well; it seems between blue and gray.

Risk of tsunami. Greenland, September 2024.

Greenland, beyond the Arctic Circle. But some houses have air conditioning… September 2024.

The boat moves slowly, and now on the starboard side we have a high, smooth, white wall; it looks like marble. Then, another floating mountain in front of us, rounded, with harmonious lines that give it an apparent softness.

Flowers and ice. Greenland, September 2024. Ice fall. Greenland, September 2024.

Further on, a large block of this floating marble has a tunnel running through it. Another serves as a resting place for a group of seagulls. The boat changes direction, and with the new course the floating marble also changes color: light blue, blinding white, shades of blue and green cross it. Then the sun sinks low on the horizon, and the colors tend to yellow, orange, increasingly dark pink.

Then comes night, without Moon, and the floating marble is dark, practically black. Rumbles and the sound of distant collapses fill the silence of the night: the floating marble moves, breaks to smaller blocks, crashes into others. All this is ice. Ice that is dying.

The shapes of ice. Greenland, September 2024.

A resting place for seagulls. Greenland, September 2024.

