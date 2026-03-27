AAP Magazine Announces the 25 Winners of Issue #55: Women

The marginalization of women in the history of photography is rooted in a long-standing tendency to diminish their creative authority. For decades, women were largely recognized as muses or assistants rather than as accomplished artists in their own right.

In the early years of popular photography, marketing and visual culture often reinforced this imbalance—portraying women as passive participants, present in front of the lens or supporting it from the sidelines, rather than shaping the image itself. The camera was rarely framed as a tool for women to question, experiment, or assert their own point of view.

At the same time, the representation of women evolved slowly. Well into the 1960s and 70s, dominant narratives confined them to narrowly defined roles as wives and mothers, limiting both their visibility and the scope of their portrayal.

And yet, throughout history, women have continuously reshaped society—through their voices, their actions, and their vision. From the earliest days of photography, many resisted convention, using the medium to document, to challenge, and to redefine how the world could be seen.

With its 55th edition, AAP Magazine set out not only to celebrate the strength, beauty, and resilience of women worldwide, but also to highlight their artistic sensitivity and creative power, as embodied by the 17 women photographers selected. Alongside them, 8 men complete the group of 25 winners, whose diverse approaches and visual languages come together to form a powerful tribute to women.

The selected works span a wide range of photographic practices—from fine art to street photography, documentary to portraiture—each offering a distinct interpretation of the theme. Some artists turn inward, crafting intimate and poetic narratives, while others engage directly with the world, capturing spontaneous moments or addressing social realities. Together, these varied approaches create a rich and nuanced dialogue, reflecting the many ways women are seen, represented, and empowered through photography today.

Selecting the winners was no simple task, but we hope this collection resonates and offers a meaningful and inspiring perspective on the many ways women continue to shape both art and society.

The Winner of AAP Magazine 55 Women is Silvia Alesssi (Italy) with the series ‘The Cut’

The Cut © Silvia Alessi

The Second Place Winner is Natalya Saprunova (France/Russia) with the series ‘Boreal people’

Ancestral heritage from the series ‘Boreal people’ © Natalya Saprunova

The Third Place Winner is Angelika Kollin (Estonia) with the series ‘You Are My Mother’

Cynthia from the series ‘You Are My Mother’ © Angelika Kollin

The other winners featured in the Merit Award’s Gallery are: Somenath Mukhopadhyay (India), Ezio Gianni Murzi (Italy), Ron Cooper (United States), B Jane Levine (United States), Aline Smithson (United States), Donna Gordon (United States), Alain Schroeder (Belgium), Mandy Ross (UK), Justin Roque (France), Oscar González (Costa Rica), Leonie van der Helm (Netherlands), Sebastian Sardi (Sweden), Nina Nelson (United States), Valentina Sinis (Italy), Beth Stahn (United States), Jelisa Peterson (United States), Mary Dondero (United States), Oksana Zhila (Russia), Ingetje Tadros (Netherlands), Leonor Benito de la Lastra (Spain), Clark James Mishler (United States) and Cheryl Clegg (United States).

The top three winners will receive a prize of $1,000, and all winning photographs will be prominently featured in the All About Photo Winners Gallery and published in the printed issue of AAP Magazine #55: Women