Thoughts on Time Outside the Window.

Every day, I am used to looking out the window and capturing the touching moments of sunrise and sunset.

In the morning, the sunlight slowly climbs up from the distant horizon into the sky. At first, it was just a glimmer of light, with various red lights interweaving and dancing, gently sprinkling on the building, and then constantly shifting, adding a touch of warmth and vitality to the cold building. Gradually, the sky turned pale, and the gentle light outlined the golden edges of all things. I also invigorate myself and embark on a day full of hope. In the evening, at sunset, the sunlight slowly recedes from the buildings and planes flying in the distance, creating a peaceful silhouette against the backdrop of the afterglow. The horizon is dyed orange red, stunningly beautiful. At this moment, I will look back on a day’s experience. Sunset is not the end, but a precipitation, just like life’s setbacks accumulate strength for a new beginning.

From sunrise to sunset, the scenery outside the window constantly changes, just like the ups and downs of life. Time flows, we should cherish the present moment, strive forward at sunrise, reflect at sunset, and make every day of life fulfilling and meaningful.