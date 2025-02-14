Self-published book: “Short story about Janusz”

I started to photograph at around age 17.

I travelled since from a very young age: my grandparents from my mother side were from Poland and me myself I was born there and taken to Italy few months after.

Roberto Nania, Ulica Murarska 13

Poland was the place of adventure: a two day travel on a train passing three national borders and a whole different world (the eighties were the times of the east against the west) was already an adventure for its own; an unknown place and neighborhood; an unknown language and different uses; a strange uncle who was used to talk to himself, laughing alone, doing beautiful paintings and sculptures.

Janusz

I felt attracted by my uncle and I begin to take photographs of him and his odd living. At that time my visits to Poland became rare and shorter under the duties of the adulthood.

Janusz was an alcoholic, he lived almost of his life with both his parents first and his mother, Helena, later. He didn’t work, he didn’t do much than smocking cigarettes and drinking. Helena took care of him, sacrificing her whole life.

This is my work on him, done in few visits that span from 1994 to 2016.