Ecological question

Drinking water crisis in rural India

Photo of Avra Ghosh Avra Ghosh6 January 2025
0 145

Water is one of the most important component of any ecosystem. Water covers 70 percent of our planet but only 3 percent of the world’s water is fresh water and two-thirds of that is tucked away in frozen glaciers or otherwise unavailable for our use.

Water crisis or scarcity is a genuine global concern, with particularly dire implications for a water-rich country like India. As the demand for water continues to rise due to population growth, urbanisation, industrialisation, the supply of freshwater sources remains limited.

Climate change further aggravates the situation, causing irregular rainfall patterns and affecting the recharge of rivers and aquifers. Poor water management and lack of proper infrastructure also play a significant role in exacerbating the water crisis in India.

Water and Gender. 21.09.2024

In this photograph two woman fetching their drinking water from the forest field, far from their house located at Dhalbhumgarh village in the Ghatshila subdivision of the East Singhbhum District in the Indian state of Jharkhand. The harsh reality of water crisis hidden in the midst of beautiful autumn morning surrounded by blooming  Kash flowers (wild sugarcane) heralds the arrival of fall in eastern region of India.

Tags
Photo of Avra Ghosh Avra Ghosh6 January 2025
0 145
Show More
Support PRIVATE Photo Review Support us today →
Photo of Avra Ghosh

Avra Ghosh

Avra Ghosh a Kolkata based Indian Photographer. l'm a passionate street, travel and documentary photographer. In my eyes photography is a way of expression,… More »

Related Stories

Submerged conflict

25 September 2024

Hills

25 April 2020

Calm. Norilsk, a city at the point of no…

15 April 2021

Gregor Samsa Must Die

1 February 2017
Leave Your Opinion

Leave your opinion:

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
×