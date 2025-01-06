Drinking water crisis in rural India

Water is one of the most important component of any ecosystem. Water covers 70 percent of our planet but only 3 percent of the world’s water is fresh water and two-thirds of that is tucked away in frozen glaciers or otherwise unavailable for our use.

Water crisis or scarcity is a genuine global concern, with particularly dire implications for a water-rich country like India. As the demand for water continues to rise due to population growth, urbanisation, industrialisation, the supply of freshwater sources remains limited.

Climate change further aggravates the situation, causing irregular rainfall patterns and affecting the recharge of rivers and aquifers. Poor water management and lack of proper infrastructure also play a significant role in exacerbating the water crisis in India.

Water and Gender. 21.09.2024

In this photograph two woman fetching their drinking water from the forest field, far from their house located at Dhalbhumgarh village in the Ghatshila subdivision of the East Singhbhum District in the Indian state of Jharkhand. The harsh reality of water crisis hidden in the midst of beautiful autumn morning surrounded by blooming Kash flowers (wild sugarcane) heralds the arrival of fall in eastern region of India.