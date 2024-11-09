Other News

Unveiling the World in Vibrant Color: Winners of AAP Magazine’s 43rd Contest

25 winners from all over the world

Photo of Sandrine Hermand-Grisel Sandrine Hermand-Grisel Follow on X 9 November 2024
We’re excited to reveal the stunning winners of AAP Magazine’s 43rd photo contest, centered around the captivating theme of Colors. This year, we celebrate the infinite ways color tells a story, adding depth, emotion, and energy to every moment captured through the lens. Colors aren’t just visual elements—they’re storytellers that speak to our emotions, our moods, and our shared experiences.

Alpha Beer from the series United Colors © Fabien Dendiével

This edition shines a spotlight on 25 remarkable photographers from 15 countries across 4 continents. Each image offers a unique perspective, from striking, bold palettes to soft, delicate pastels. These photographers prove that color is more than just a visual treat; it’s a powerful narrative tool that heightens both the aesthetic and emotional depth of the scene.

Gypsy Woman from the series Romani People © Pietro Di Giambattista

In AAP Magazine 43, step into a world where color transforms the ordinary into something extraordinary. Dive into these mesmerizing perspectives on how hues shape storytelling, evoking not just what we see, but what we feel. Whether it’s the rich saturation of a sunset or the quiet elegance of soft tones, these images remind us of the magic that color brings to the art of photography.

Blue from the series ‘One color but endless feelings’ © Kaveh Maghsoudi
