We are delighted to announce the International Golden Shot Photography Awards are now open!

This prestigious event has been designed as a suitable platform for photographers from around the world to showcase their works and talents, and to participate in a healthy and inspiring competition.

The Golden Shot Awards provide all photographers aged 18 and above the opportunity to participate in the two main categories: “Single Image” and “Photo Series”. It doesn’t matter whether you are a professional photographer or a beginner; our goal is to create an appropriate environment for sharing talents and creativity.

Your works can capture unique moments, stories, and emotions that can inspire and move the audience.

The competition is open to all genres of photography, and the winning images will be exhibited in prestigious galleries and publications. We encourage photographers of all levels to submit their best works and be part of this global celebration of the art of photography.

For more information on the submission guidelines and deadlines, please visit our official website. We look forward to receiving your outstanding photographic entries!

Prizes

– Cash Prize 2000$

– Golden Shot Trophy

– Full Support For The Publication Of a Book

– Support For The Publication Of 20 Books

– Winners’ Certificate (online)

– Photos on Digital/Print Annual Book

– Exposure at Online Winners’ Gallery

– Mentioned in Winners Press Release

CATEGORIES

Portrait

Landscape

Street

Fine Art

Documentary

Environmental

Black and White

Nature/Wildlife

Minimalist

Travel

Architectural

Daily Life

Conceptual

Photomanipulation

Macro

Editorial/Press

Drone

Mobile Photography

Advertising

Other

Golden Shot Photography Awards

Detail Photo Contest

Organized by Mehdi Nazeri

Entry Page link → gspawards.com

Deadline: 31/12/2024 (dd/mm/yyyy)

Contest paid or free: Paid