Greenland, the Country of dying ice

From afar it looks like an elephant, a big elephant with its trunk pointing to the sky. A large white elephant, or rather, light blue… now almost golden.
Now, far away in the sea, there is something that seems even bigger.
It has a strange shape, it almost looks like a dragon, with a large crest on its back. Against the sunlight the color is not visible well; it seems between blue and gray.
The boat moves slowly, and now on the starboard side we have a high, smooth, white wall; it looks like marble. Then, another floating mountain in front of us, rounded, with harmonious lines that give it an apparent softness.
Further on, a large block of this floating marble has a tunnel running through it. Another serves as a resting place for a group of seagulls. The boat changes direction, and with the new course the floating marble also changes color: light blue, blinding white, shades of blue and green cross it. Then the sun sinks low on the horizon, and the colors tend to yellow, orange, increasingly dark pink.
Then comes night, without Moon, and the floating marble is dark, practically black. Rumbles and the sound of distant collapses fill the silence of the night: the floating marble moves, breaks to smaller blocks, crashes into others. All this is ice. Ice that is dying.