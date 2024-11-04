All About Photo is thrilled to unveil My Heart Exposed, an evocative online exhibition by American photographer Carolyn Moore. Running throughout November 2024, this intimate showcase reveals twenty powerful works from Moore’s acclaimed series, each capturing the raw beauty of her emotional landscape.

MY HEART EXPOSED

In My Heart Exposed, Carolyn Moore taps into deeply personal experiences, crafting images that feel like windows into her soul. Through a meditative and experimental process, she creates unique, evolving artworks using sunshine-exposed lumens and hand-painted cyanotype on expired photographic paper. Each piece is shaped by her inner emotions, mirroring the turbulence and tenderness she’s felt over the past year—a time marked by personal loss and emotional upheaval.

Reflecting on time spent in nature with lost loved ones, Moore’s work invites viewers to connect, reflect, and find resonance in her story. Her innovative technique, influenced by changing light, nature’s elements, and organic chemistry, produces images that shift, evolve, and, in some cases, slowly fade away—just as memories do.

Explore the haunting beauty of My Heart Exposed on All About Photo, and let each image take you on a personal journey of remembrance, discovery, and transformation.

“My Heart Exposed” by Carolyn Moore Visit Online Exhibition