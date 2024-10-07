We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
Projects

Women under the influence – In reveries

In dreams, in beautiful dreams.

Photo of Massimo S. Volonte' Massimo S. Volonte'7 October 2024
0 63
© Massimo S. Volonté – In Reveries n. 1

This work is dedicated to women. This first bunch is called “In reveries”. It comes from dreams.
In this status, more or less fuzzy, I met these women as lovers, friends, unknown souls.
Lovers, mates. Untouchable, but real. Muses, sometimes demanding.
Mothers, sisters never known.
In dreams, in beautiful dreams.

The title is inspired by the John Cassavetes movie “Woman under the influence”, that Agnès, a woman who’s a my great friend and a really talented artist photographer, introduced me to, so it’s dedicated to her too.
Have a look at the full story on my site.

© Massimo S. Volonté – In Reveries n. 2
Photo of Massimo S. Volonte' Massimo S. Volonte'7 October 2024
0 63
Support PRIVATE Photo Review Support us today →
Photo of Massimo S. Volonte'

Massimo S. Volonte'

I was born in Milano, Italy, in the 60s. My strong passion for photography is born early in my life, at about 9-10 years… More »
Leave Your Opinion

Leave your opinion:

Related Articles

Welsh Guy

31 December 2021

Spring freckles

15 April 2023

Disgraced by the Sleep of…

6 October 2020

KLEIN + L’ATELIER

11 February 2022
Check Also
Close
Back to top button
×
Close

Adblock Detected

We use advertisements to keep our website online.

Please whitelist our website in your adblocking plugin