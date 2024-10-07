Women under the influence – In reveries

© Massimo S. Volonté – In Reveries n. 1

This work is dedicated to women. This first bunch is called “In reveries”. It comes from dreams.

In this status, more or less fuzzy, I met these women as lovers, friends, unknown souls.

Lovers, mates. Untouchable, but real. Muses, sometimes demanding.

Mothers, sisters never known.

In dreams, in beautiful dreams.

The title is inspired by the John Cassavetes movie “Woman under the influence”, that Agnès, a woman who’s a my great friend and a really talented artist photographer, introduced me to, so it’s dedicated to her too.

Have a look at the full story on my site.