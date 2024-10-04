Win an online Solo Exhibition in November 2024

Maximize Your Exposure: Enter the Solo Exhibition Competition for a Month-Long Online Showcase

At All About Photo, we celebrate extraordinary photography that inspires, transforms, and connects with us on a deeper level.

WHY ENTER THE SOLO EXHIBITION?

Global Reach: The Solo Exhibition allows you to showcase your work to a wide audience through one of the most dynamic photography portals on the web.

Open to All Genres: Whether you’re into photojournalism, street photography, fine art, landscapes, or portraiture—this competition welcomes all categories and subjects. Unleash your creativity!

For All Photographers: Open to both professional photographers and enthusiasts alike. Submit a cohesive body of work or portfolio that reflects your unique vision.

EXCLUSIVE BENEFITS

Featured Solo Exhibition: Your work will be showcased for a full month across our Home Page, Competition Gallery and Photography Exhibition Directory.

Exclusive Interview: In-depth insights and unique exposure

Permanent Online Presence: Your Solo Exhibition will be permanently accessible on All About Photo Showroom + A dedicated portfolio page showcasing 20 images in our Photographers Directory

Social Media Exposure: Reach a global audience through our Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter accounts.

A Special Edition Newsletter exclusively dedicated to announcing your Solo Exhibition.

International Press Coverage: Get featured in major media outlets with guaranteed publications on Bored Panda, Visura and Photophiles Magazine.

Sell Your Work, Commission-Free: Sell directly to buyers with no commission fees—maximize your earnings!

They’re Grrreat! © Eric Davidove

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES

Open Theme

Submit 6 to 14 images for a flat fee of $45.

Only cohesive projects or portfolios will be published as a Solo Exhibition.

Why Wait? Submit Today! Seize the opportunity to gain international visibility, connect with industry experts, and elevate your photography career. Enter the Solo Exhibition competition now!

Photo Contest detail

Organized by All about photo

Entry Page Link →

Deadline: 22/10/2024

Is contest paid or free?: Paid