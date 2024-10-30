Rear Seat Diaries – Perspectives in Motion

The series “Perspectives in Motion” is derived from my “Rear Seat Diaries”, captured from a moving car – my wheelchair-accessible VW Caddy with a rear ramp.

Let me briefly explain the unique setting of these window shots:

I sit in my electric wheelchair at the back of my Caddy, facing forward.

Until recently, the camera was always fixed on a tripod (gooseneck) attached to my wheelchair, positioned higher in the car to be at eye level with the window. I now use a mini-tripod, which I can position in my left hand, supported on my wheelchair. The camera is positioned at a right angle to me, aimed at the side window of the Caddy. The camera was adjusted and set before the trip began. Due to my physical limitations, I couldn’t operate the camera in this elevated position directly. With the mini-tripod, I can now adjust the camera settings during the ride. I trigger the shots via remote control. I can only see the camera display sideways in my field of view, as it is flipped up 180°. The shots are taken while driving. Since the wheelchair is not firmly connected to the vehicle, it is subjected to stronger vibrations and centrifugal forces. Overall, it’s a pretty bumpy affair.

Cleaning the window before a new tour of the Rear Seat Diaries begins. – 29.04.2024

The idea for this project gradually developed out of necessity. If I could lift my arms like any other person, this series probably wouldn’t have come about in this form. From my elevated position in the car, I can only visually capture a small part of the surroundings. I can turn my head slightly left and right but cannot move my shoulders or the wheelchair in the desired direction. Photographing from a moving car proved challenging, especially with a phone and a selfie stick. The results were unsatisfactory as the car window frame was always partially and never fully in the picture.

The actual development began on the way to Spain in 2022, when I tried to dedicate photos of his hometown Lyon to a street photographer friend while passing through. Despite improvements to the selfie stick’s position, there were still limitations. A few months later, I began photographing my hometown this way. By chance, I moved the phone further away from the car window. Upon later review, I noticed some pictures had the entire window frame as a frame. This caught my attention when I manually corrected the perspective with Lightroom in early February 2023.

A sharply defined shadow on a wall – the play of light and form begins. – 10.08.2024

A foggy morning, setting the tone for the mysteries of the day ahead. – 18.12.2023

A farmhouse passing by – fleeting glimpses of life on the roadside. – 04.09.2024

Since then, I have been continuously working on optimizing and further developing this project. Using an APS-C camera with an extended tripod attached to the wheelchair brought new insights. The mini-tripod and the ability to now change camera settings during the ride have sparked a creative boost. Despite challenges such as reflections, unwanted mirror images, sunlight, and disruptive elements like smeared or rainy windows affecting autofocus. Manual focusing is impossible as I can operate the camera very limitedly, and the subject constantly changes while driving. A self-built shading device now minimizes some reflections. However, there are still difficulties with backlighting and dirt on the windows.

The “Rear Seat Diaries” present a diverse mix of my travels and experiences. I invite people to explore this unique perspective and see the world through my windows. It has long become an ongoing project, constantly being developed.

A vast field with hay bales under a wide sky – a moment of calm on the journey. – 31.07.2024

Most of the shots are taken during my everyday trips, like drives to the grocery store or the doctor. Occasionally, I make specific trips just for photography. Targeted subject selection requires a lot of planning and time, especially since I need someone willing to drive me when I want to.

The compiled images include beginnings with the phone, first steps, and the development with an APS-C camera, up to the latest attempts within the “Rear Seat Diaries” series to create intentional blur in the foreground through motion effects using extended exposure times. This approach aims to depict the outer environment in dynamic blur while keeping the subframe, the interior of the car, deliberately sharp. The challenge lies in the unavoidable vibrations caused by the vehicle while driving, complicating this endeavor. Nevertheless, longer exposure times are deliberately experimented with to add a dynamic and artistic dimension to the images.

The circumstances under which my images are created are inseparably linked to the work itself. They influence not only the creative process but also the way my photographs are viewed and understood. My physical limitations are an integral part of this process, contributing to shaping my unique perspective and artistic vision.

The Caddy needs fuel – a brief stop along the way. – 03.04.2024

Tracks leading into the distance – a symbol of the endless journey of the Rear Seat Diaries. – 09.04.2024

A woman passing a modern facade – a brief encounter with the city. – 19.09.2024

The forest in fog, with rays of light breaking through – a mystical scene on the journey. – 18.12.2023