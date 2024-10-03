We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
Photo of Lucia Janto Lucia Janto3 October 2024
The 8th edition of Getxophoto’s Open Call offers visual artists and photographers from all over the world the opportunity to exhibit their work at the next edition of the Festival, to be held in June 2025. “REC” will be the theme of the 19th edition.

The jury, made up of Verónica Fieiras (Editor, founder of Chaco editorial and director of Escuela Migra), Carla Bacelar (Encontros da Imagem), María Wills (Independent curator) and María Ptqk (Getxophoto Festival), four women from Buenos Aires, Bogota, Braga and Bilbao, will select 12 finalist projects and 3 winners. The latter will form part of the artistic programme of Getxophoto 2025.   

The winning artists will benefit from:
* An exhibition at Getxophoto Festival (expenses will be covered by the organisation)
* 500€ fee as festival participant
* Accommodation for 2 nights during the Opening Week plus a travel support (up to 150€)
* National and international press exposure
* Inclusion in the Festival’s materials: programme, publication, social media, website, among others.
* The possibility to connect with other professionals during the Opening week.

  • Organized by Getxophoto International Image Festival
  • Entry Page link →
  • Deadline: 31/10/2024 (dd/mm/yyyy)
  • Contest paid or free: Paid
