Where nostalogia echoes

As a photographer, I constantly seek out new places, trying to uncover and decipher their identities. One of my latest explorations has led me to a realm where the very identity seems to be nostalgia itself—a place imbued with calm, beauty, and silence, where time appears to stand still. In my search for nostalgia, I wan’t trying to revisit the past, but to reimagine it. My work aims to capture the essence of these serene environments, inviting viewers to connect with their own memories and emotions. Each photograph serves as an invitation to pause and appreciate life’s quiet moments—those often overlooked instances of beauty. My work goes beyond mere documentation, offering a space for shared human experiences and the creation of personal, contemporary forms of nostalgia.

“Entrance” – Konstantin Simanov – July 2024

About the place: At the confluence of the Sava and Danube rivers lies Veliko Ratno Island. Though there’s no permanent bridge, the military constructs a pontoon bridge each beach season. The island features a beach called Lido and a handful of temporary summer structures. Despite its proximity to the city center, Veliko Ratno Island is protected by law, and urbanization is not allowed. The place itself remains a tranquil, pristine wilderness—a natural haven amidst urban life.



“Beach Lido” – Konstantin Simanov – July 2024

“Old showers” – Konstantin Simanov – July 2024

“Campers” – Konstantin Simanov – July 2024

“Boat” – Konstantin Simanov – July 2024

“In green shadows” – Konstantin Simanov – July 2024

“Flowers” – Konstantin Simanov – July 2024

“Resting site” – Konstantin Simanov – July 2024

“Pier” – Konstantin Simanov – July 2024