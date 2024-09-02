THE SECRET COWS

The sky is grey and so I am

The book saw me and cried again

I am just like a big blue glass

when it jumps down and shows the pain

A lonely tree runs through the grass

The secret cows are rolling back.

The bike is red and so I am

Some tasty love can break those shoes

I smoke my rings and I don’t know why

Your finger now is in my nose

and we can’t stop the latin cunt.

The sun is green and so I am

I wanna fuck your freezin’ hair

Thy jeans are black and I don’t care

My mood’s too right to think alright.