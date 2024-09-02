We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
Surrealism

The Secret Cows

Le mucche segrete

Photo of Sebastiano Diciassette Sebastiano Diciassette2 September 2024
THE SECRET COWS

The sky is grey and so I am
The book saw me and cried again
I am just like a big blue glass
when it jumps down and shows the pain
A lonely tree runs through the grass
The secret cows are rolling back.
The bike is red and so I am
Some tasty love can break those shoes
I smoke my rings and I don’t know why
Your finger now is in my nose
and we can’t stop the latin cunt.
The sun is green and so I am
I wanna fuck your freezin’ hair
Thy jeans are black and I don’t care
My mood’s too right to think alright.

LE MUCCHE SEGRETE

Il cielo è grigio e così son io
Il libro mi vide e pianse di nuovo
Sono proprio come un grande bicchiere
quando salto giù e mostro dolore
Un albero solo corre sopra l’erba
Le mucche segrete rotano all’indietro

La bici è rossa e così son io
Il tuo amore goloso mi rompe le scarpe
Fumo i tuoi anelli e non so perché
voglio fottere i tuoi bianchi capelli

Il sole è verde e così son io
I blue jeans sono neri e non mi vanno
Il tuo dito adesso è nel mio naso
Sono una sedia e non posso cantare

Il cielo è grigio e così son io
La bici è verde e così son io
Il sole è rosso e così son io

 

Sebastiano Diciassette: 6th May 2008
Photo of Sebastiano Diciassette Sebastiano Diciassette2 September 2024
Sebastiano Diciassette

Sebastiano Diciassette è nato a Bari. Sue liriche e racconti sono stati pubblicati su varie antologie e riviste. Dopo "Il cielo era sereno come… More »

