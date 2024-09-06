O-5, A new Studio for visual artists…

Howrah, a city in West Bengal, India. Like other places of India, their are many artists like painters, photographers, sculptors live here and practice seriously with their art. But in this city there are a lack of good exhibition hall where they can exhibit their works. An art connoisseur group in the leadership of Mr Suman Maitra come forward and built an exhibition hall for the those.

In August 30th a group exhibition started with 19 renowned artists from Howrah with 35 no. of paintings and 5 no. of sculptures. The managing committee of Studio 5 have several plans to for the betterment of the artist group as a whole of West Bengal.