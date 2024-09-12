We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
DocumentaryRussian Federation

Merry carousel

Photo of Mila Mokina-Khairullova Mila Mokina-Khairullova12 September 2024
0 54

A carousel is a fun children’s attraction. In a simplified form, it is a rotating platform with seats. The designs can be made in various themes. It is fun to ride a carousel with seats in the form of horses. It was this animal that participated in knightly tournaments in Medieval Western Europe in the 16th century, where the carousel originated. Over time, demonstrative knightly performances were imitated on a rotating mechanism with wooden horses.
The carousel sparkles with bright colors, giving pleasure to both small and large. The change of pictures in a circle quickly changes in a whirlwind. Watching this action is endlessly interesting.

August 8, 2024
Tags
Photo of Mila Mokina-Khairullova Mila Mokina-Khairullova12 September 2024
0 54
Support PRIVATE Photo Review Support us today →
Photo of Mila Mokina-Khairullova

Mila Mokina-Khairullova

My immersion in photography began with the birth of my daughter. These were pictures for a family album. My daughter grew, and with it… More »

Leave your opinion:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Wave of rallies and protests…

2 February 2021

New Year’s miracles

4 January 2024

Herbarium

29 January 2021

City lights

2 February 2021
Check Also
Close
Back to top button
×