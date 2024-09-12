Merry carousel

A carousel is a fun children’s attraction. In a simplified form, it is a rotating platform with seats. The designs can be made in various themes. It is fun to ride a carousel with seats in the form of horses. It was this animal that participated in knightly tournaments in Medieval Western Europe in the 16th century, where the carousel originated. Over time, demonstrative knightly performances were imitated on a rotating mechanism with wooden horses.

The carousel sparkles with bright colors, giving pleasure to both small and large. The change of pictures in a circle quickly changes in a whirlwind. Watching this action is endlessly interesting.

August 8, 2024