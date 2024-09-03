We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
Photo Exhibition - Online

Lost America by Matthew Portch

Photo of Sandrine Hermand-Grisel Sandrine Hermand-Grisel Follow on X 3 September 2024
All About Photo is pleased to present ‘Lost America’ by Matthew Portch

All About Photo proudly presents an exclusive online exhibition featuring the work of the British photographer Matthew Portch. On view throughout September 2024, this captivating showcase includes twenty street photographs from his acclaimed series ‘Lost America’

LOST AMERICA

Water Tower, NJ © Matthew Portch

‘Lost America’ examines a quiet stillness in a forgotten landscape that is, in a sense, ‘on pause’. Backwater towns and rural corners are juxtaposed with the ambiguity of detached suburbia. Places appear frozen in time, their inhabitants absent or long since departed. Ardently stagnant in appearance, the spaces yearn to instill a melancholic feeling of familiarity. One might not notice the scenes when viewed within the vast stretch of America’s panorama. Yet, framed as a vignette, each could appear to echo a moment of mournful reverie and reflective contemplation.

 

Hoop by the Sea, CA © Matthew Portch
Empty Pool, CA © Matthew Portch
Lost America by Matthew Portch　→　Visit Online Exhibition
