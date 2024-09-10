We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
Photo of Konstantin Simanov Konstantin Simanov10 September 2024
In a world filled with technology, we build cities, fill them with systems and rules, seeking safety and order. But this is only an illusion of control. Behind this comfort lies the Unknown – something greater than all our efforts, something unexplainable, vast and uncontrollable. It is always there, and we try not to look in its direction.

Berries, June 2024

The unknown is not a void, but a force that follows us, sometimes silently, sometimes manifesting itself in a slight uneasy feeling that lurks in our chests. We are afraid to face it, afraid to see the abyss that lies behind it. It is bigger than all of us, bigger than our artificially created cosiness. It is a force that does not obey the rules and logic of our ordered world.

Lime tree bloom, June 2024

At the end of May and beginning of June in the Balkans the season of lime blossom begins. Nature reminds us of itself. For a fortnight the sweet enveloping smell follows you almost wherever you go. Lime blossoms, the changing seasons serve as a life anchor that clings us to reality completely, without a trace.

The lime trees bloom, reminding us that we are all just a part of something bigger, that there are forces beyond our control that cannot be fought – only accepted.

Living in the shadows, June 2024
Blinding, June 2024
Seeking, June 2024
Not a void, June 2024
Touching Unknown, June 2024
The shadows place, June 2024
Rain, June 2024
Light, June 2024
Photo of Konstantin Simanov

Konstantin Simanov

Analog and black and white photographer. I use camera to research and understand world around.

