SurrealismUnited States

Is this a fantasy?

Yes, but it is possible

Photo of Carlos Ponce Melendez Carlos Ponce Melendez5 September 2024
The Cucaracha

I didn’t want to be seen by the ugly human, but he saw me, and he was fast. He caught one of my legs and told me: You, creepy Cucaracha, coming to eat my food and pollute my world, I’m going to crush you once and for all.
I said: No please, don’t kill me I have sixty-eight kids and besides, I’m only two months old, I don’t want to die so young.
The man, because I think that nasty thing was a man, got surprised and with his idiotic face asked me:
Do you talk?
Of course, my name is Couchi and all I want is to live peacefully.
The jerk opened his eyes wide but after a second, he got his killer expression back and said:
Couchi, I’m going to kill you because your species eats our food and contaminates our planet.
I said: Look who is talking, you idiot, humans are the ones that are wiping other species and plants and trashing OUR beautiful planet. And just for plain greed.
The monster made a face of surprise, so I added: And don’t forget your foolish wars, always killing between yourselves, and besides you are making weapons to destroy all life in OUR…At that moment I fell to the floor and ran as I could to take cover under the stove. But it was not necessary when I turned around to see the man he was crying, I’m not sure but in my opinion, he was sad and ashamed.

 

March 20, 2023
Photo of Carlos Ponce Melendez

Carlos Ponce Melendez

Carlos Ponce-Meléndez poems have appeared in The Dreamcatcher, The Poet, Voices Along the River, Desahogate, Small Brushes, The Texas Observer, El Angel, Celebrate, several… More »

