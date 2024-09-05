Is this a fantasy?

The Cucaracha

I didn’t want to be seen by the ugly human, but he saw me, and he was fast. He caught one of my legs and told me: You, creepy Cucaracha, coming to eat my food and pollute my world, I’m going to crush you once and for all.

I said: No please, don’t kill me I have sixty-eight kids and besides, I’m only two months old, I don’t want to die so young.

The man, because I think that nasty thing was a man, got surprised and with his idiotic face asked me:

Do you talk?

Of course, my name is Couchi and all I want is to live peacefully.

The jerk opened his eyes wide but after a second, he got his killer expression back and said:

Couchi, I’m going to kill you because your species eats our food and contaminates our planet.

I said: Look who is talking, you idiot, humans are the ones that are wiping other species and plants and trashing OUR beautiful planet. And just for plain greed.

The monster made a face of surprise, so I added: And don’t forget your foolish wars, always killing between yourselves, and besides you are making weapons to destroy all life in OUR…At that moment I fell to the floor and ran as I could to take cover under the stove. But it was not necessary when I turned around to see the man he was crying, I’m not sure but in my opinion, he was sad and ashamed.