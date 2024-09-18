We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
Surrealism

Double Vision

Monika K. Adler18 September 2024
The availability and cheapness of travel have diminished its meaning. Crowds of people mindlessly move from one place to another, thinking only of what they will eat, where to stay overnight, and what photos they’ll post on social media.

Does the automated, parasocial competitiveness of travel take away its depth? That spirit of transformation, knowledge, and experience of other people, their land, and cultures. For me, travel is a metaphysical: a double-vision of what is outside and the inner mystery of the place. The place always has its own message — its holiness. I approach a location like a pilgrim seeking enlightenment, direction, or blessing. When I return, I’ve become a dozen of facets of that place; I have its smell and taste within me; its combined wisdom, created by a million human thoughts wandering through time and space.

Italy, August 2024
Seven Sisters, UK, September 2024
India, August 2024
India, August 2024
Hampstead Heath, London, August, 2024
Hampstead Heath, London, August, 2024
Monika K. Adler is photographer and film director known for her challenging and provocative photography and experimental films. Her works have shown in hundreds… More »

