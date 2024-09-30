Discover the winners of AAP Magazine 42 “Shapes“

We are excited to announce the winners of AAP Magazine #42: Shapes, a competition that celebrates 25 exceptional photographers who have embraced the theme of shapes in their work.

For this edition, photographers were challenged to explore the visual power of shapes as an essential element of photographic storytelling and composition. From abstract forms to intricate architectural details, each submission was chosen for its ability to harness shape and form, either as a striking visual element or as a vehicle for deeper meaning.

© Sander Vos

In photography, shapes are more than just lines and curves—they guide the viewer’s eye, evoke emotions, and transform ordinary scenes into captivating masterpieces. Whether through geometric precision, organic flow, or the interplay of positive and negative space, the role of shape is central to the composition and atmosphere of an image.

© Bence Mate

This year, the selected photographers hail from 14 countries across four continents, showcasing a wide variety of styles—from architecture and landscapes to street photography, still life, and abstraction. Each photographer brings their own distinct perspective, offering unique interpretations that push the boundaries of what can be achieved when shapes take center stage in the visual narrative.

You can discover all the winners here: https://www.all-about-photo.com