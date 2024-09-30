We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
Other News

Discover the winners of AAP Magazine 42 “Shapes“

Photo of Sandrine Hermand-Grisel Sandrine Hermand-Grisel Follow on X 30 September 2024
0 149

We are excited to announce the winners of AAP Magazine #42: Shapes, a competition that celebrates 25 exceptional photographers who have embraced the theme of shapes in their work.

For this edition, photographers were challenged to explore the visual power of shapes as an essential element of photographic storytelling and composition. From abstract forms to intricate architectural details, each submission was chosen for its ability to harness shape and form, either as a striking visual element or as a vehicle for deeper meaning.

© Sander Vos

In photography, shapes are more than just lines and curves—they guide the viewer’s eye, evoke emotions, and transform ordinary scenes into captivating masterpieces. Whether through geometric precision, organic flow, or the interplay of positive and negative space, the role of shape is central to the composition and atmosphere of an image.

© Bence Mate

This year, the selected photographers hail from 14 countries across four continents, showcasing a wide variety of styles—from architecture and landscapes to street photography, still life, and abstraction. Each photographer brings their own distinct perspective, offering unique interpretations that push the boundaries of what can be achieved when shapes take center stage in the visual narrative.

You can discover all the winners here: https://www.all-about-photo.com

© Jakub Wencek
Tags
Photo of Sandrine Hermand-Grisel Sandrine Hermand-Grisel Follow on X 30 September 2024
0 149
Support PRIVATE Photo Review Support us today →
Photo of Sandrine Hermand-Grisel

Sandrine Hermand-Grisel

Sandrine Hermand-Grisel is a professional photographer who specializes in Fine Art Photography. She grew up in Paris, France and in London, UK before she… More »
Leave Your Opinion

Leave your opinion:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Give shape to your vision!…

8 August 2022

AAP Magazine announces the winners…

4 November 2023

Discover the Spectacular Winning Images…

16 February 2023

AAP Magazine #34 Shapes

29 July 2023
Check Also
Close
Back to top button
×
Close

Adblock Detected

We use advertisements to keep our website online.

Please whitelist our website in your adblocking plugin