Whimsical Street Photography

All About Photo is pleased to present ‘Life is But a Dream’ by Eric Davidove

All About Photo is excited to announce an exclusive online exhibition showcasing the work of American photographer Eric Davidove. Available for viewing throughout August 2024, this intriguing exhibition features twenty street photographs from his renowned series ‘Life is But a Dream.’

They’re Grrreat! © Eric Davidove

Life is But a Dream

My photo project is a collection of candid moments in California urban settings. The moments are fleeting, inconsequential, and appear to be hardly real. They would have been gone instantly, like a dream that vanishes soon after waking, had it not been for me and my camera.

Chinatown © Eric Davidove

My many years as a street mime have strongly influenced my photographic voice. I learned how to anticipate and respond to human behavior to make people laugh. So it’s no surprise that many of my street photos are decisive and quirky.

As a street photographer, I hunt for candid moments without preconceived notions or project plans. Instincts and subconsciousness are my guide. My photos were varied when I started as a street photographer. Over time, my photographic voice has become more defined, consistent, distinct, and recognizable.

The meditative process of street photography and being present have been, and continue to be, the most attractive things for me. I try not to worry about how people will judge my work or how many good photos I get at the end of a shooting day. There are several shooting days when I don’t even get a good photo. That’s fine with me as long as I learned, had fun, and exercised.

I want my photos to inspire people to pay more attention when they’re out and about. To be present without wanting to be somewhere else, without being in their head or lost in thought. That’s when life is more real.

Online Photo Exhibition URL → www.all-about-photo.com