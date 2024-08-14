Underground: the daring descents and ascents

Underground, the world below, both in the real sense of a dark and hypogeal place with stairs, descents and ascents, and in the metaphorical sense of a degraded and dangerous human condition or of civil coexistence.
But in my own way and through oblique hints: in the images of the work that I present here, this world is painted in light colors, without drama or stridency, with the verse of the song by Lucio Battisti from which the title comes to mind.
It is only a small, partial and at times ironic portrait of the City, the photos range from the center to the Cinecittà neighborhood, taking as a pretext the real or metaphorical ups and downs that punctuate it, in a lazy wandering between various themes, until the last photo, which is not a photomontage, but someone really had the barbaric courage to put an image of the Metro on the toilet lid.