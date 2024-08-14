Underground: the daring descents and ascents

Underground, the world below, both in the real sense of a dark and hypogeal place with stairs, descents and ascents, and in the metaphorical sense of a degraded and dangerous human condition or of civil coexistence.

Ascent to a non-place. Rome, Via Tuscolana, May 5th 2024.

But in my own way and through oblique hints: in the images of the work that I present here, this world is painted in light colors, without drama or stridency, with the verse of the song by Lucio Battisti from which the title comes to mind.

Depression. Rome, Borgo S. Angelo, June 4th 2024.

It is only a small, partial and at times ironic portrait of the City, the photos range from the center to the Cinecittà neighborhood, taking as a pretext the real or metaphorical ups and downs that punctuate it, in a lazy wandering between various themes, until the last photo, which is not a photomontage, but someone really had the barbaric courage to put an image of the Metro on the toilet lid.

Descent into the slum. Rome, Via della Conciliazione, April 21th 2024.

Legs near the entrance to the underworld. Rome, Via Crescenzio, June 14th 2024.

Abyss of perverted minds. Rome, Viale S. Giovanni Bosco, June 11th 2024.

The church is down. Rome, Lungotevere Vaticano, May 22th 2024.

The party is over: scenes of ordinary decline. Rome, Via Ponzio Cominio, July 7th 2024.

Dark cavern for the underworld. Rome, Via della Corda, June 26th 2024.

Turning back. Rome, Via Scribonio Curione, July 7th 2024.