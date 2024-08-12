The road of trees

Left

Unspoken

Crouched by the relentless air…

Dry trees

Soaked

In the ground,

rooted deeply.

They mushroom on the rock,

in the water,

next to the wall.

The sun changes the shadows,

the shapes take their form,

acrobatically on the verge of real and dreamy.

In front of the vastness of the sea,

looking for heaven.

Seeking rebirth,

their foliage.

They call me

is my connecting link.

I leave everything behind and follow,

to become a tree too.

I do not want to be alone,

to walk I ask among them

stories to tell me.

Let’s go up the hills together.

To keep me company

for those who left.

Great silence,

under their heavy shadow.

Their rustling call,

to take a deep breath.

Breath of life.

I just woke up bro.

How much I like the dawn

the sky opens again.

The road of the trees is illuminated!

