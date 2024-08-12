We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
Ecological questionGreece

The road of trees

Photo of Antonis Giakoumakis Antonis Giakoumakis12 August 2024
Left
Unspoken
Crouched by the relentless air…
Dry trees
Soaked

In the ground,
rooted deeply.
They mushroom on the rock,
in the water,
next to the wall.

The sun changes the shadows,
the shapes take their form,
acrobatically on the verge of real and dreamy.

In front of the vastness of the sea,
looking for heaven.
Seeking rebirth,
their foliage.

They call me
is my connecting link.
I leave everything behind and follow,
to become a tree too.

I do not want to be alone,
to walk I ask among them
stories to tell me.
Let’s go up the hills together.

To keep me company
for those who left.
Great silence,
under their heavy shadow.

Their rustling call,
to take a deep breath.
Breath of life.

I just woke up bro.
How much I like the dawn
the sky opens again.
The road of the trees is illuminated!

 

The road of trees 17/11/2019

 

The road of trees 9/5/2019

 

The road of trees 12/2/2023

 

The road of trees 12/2/2022

 

The road of trees 28/5/2015

 

The road of trees 28/12/2018

 

The road of trees 3/4/2021

 

The road of trees 12/7/2023

 

The road of trees 14/10/2021

 

The road of trees 6/9/2021
Photo of Antonis Giakoumakis

Antonis Giakoumakis

I was born and raised in Chania, Crete. Now I live in Athens. I deal with photography (I would say systematically) since 2012, since… More »

