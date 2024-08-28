We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
The red wire

A journey through the ancient blood rites of Italy

Photo of Gianluca Riggi Gianluca Riggi28 August 2024
It is said that blood is thicker than water.
It defines us, binds us, curses us.
Whether it is understood as rebirth to be associated with life,
or as penance, mortification,
a red wire runs through our entire history.
Blood ‘intentionally shed’ becomes a word of ancient power,
imbued with a primordial sacredness, a seemingly masculine strength,
but which in ritual reveals a long-hidden secret,
the idea of a divinity
that inextricably binds us to woman.

“The old lady” – Riti Settennali – August 2017
“Battenti” – Riti Settennali – August 2017
“Wine and vinegar” – Riti Settennali – August 2017
“Flagello” – Riti Settennali – August 2017
“Only God can heal me” – Riti Settennali – August 2017
“Servant of God” – Riti Settennali – August 2017
“Blood and Faith” – Riti Settennali – August 2017
Photo of Gianluca Riggi

Gianluca Riggi

I'm a photographer and videographer from Italy. I shoot a wide variety of subjects, trying to stop moments and sensations in a search that… More »

