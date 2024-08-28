The red wire

It is said that blood is thicker than water.

It defines us, binds us, curses us.

Whether it is understood as rebirth to be associated with life,

or as penance, mortification,

a red wire runs through our entire history.

Blood ‘intentionally shed’ becomes a word of ancient power,

imbued with a primordial sacredness, a seemingly masculine strength,

but which in ritual reveals a long-hidden secret,

the idea of a divinity

that inextricably binds us to woman.

“The old lady” – Riti Settennali – August 2017

“Battenti” – Riti Settennali – August 2017

“Wine and vinegar” – Riti Settennali – August 2017

“Flagello” – Riti Settennali – August 2017 “Only God can heal me” – Riti Settennali – August 2017

“Servant of God” – Riti Settennali – August 2017