The red wire

It is said that blood is thicker than water.
It defines us, binds us, curses us.
Whether it is understood as rebirth to be associated with life,
or as penance, mortification,
a red wire runs through our entire history.
Blood ‘intentionally shed’ becomes a word of ancient power,
imbued with a primordial sacredness, a seemingly masculine strength,
but which in ritual reveals a long-hidden secret,
the idea of a divinity
that inextricably binds us to woman.
It is said that blood is thicker than water.