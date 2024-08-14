“Souvenir” project

Letizia Goretti, Nowhere, Photomontage, 2024

Souvenir is a project that started in 2020. One shot / one photo to go along with a theme of Officina* Journal. The shot is made especially for the theme, sometimes the shot comes from my archive, sometimes it is a reworked photo, a photomontage.

But “Souvenir” is not just a column, “Souvenir” is a gaze that tells an instant, a story, a glimpse, a side of humanity and its ‘things’. Photos and text interact with the reader/viewer.

“Souvenir” is a ‘memory’ in time and space of those who lived it and those who are looking at it, and is a ‘memory’ for the future.

Here is the latest issue: “Souvenir”/ Officina*Journal 45.

Nowhere – It would be a new way of conceiving politics and especially power. And it seems to me that it is through this means that women would specify their political discourse, which concerns, I believe, these initiatives starting from the needs of life, and the creation of powers exercised differently. […] Let’s create, or rather become something other than a party: a force of proposal and pressure, which helps to take powers where it is necessary to change not “life” (an abstract and too ambitious formula), but “something in life”, immediately. (Suzanne Citron, Légataires sans héritage, 2024, p. 236, tran. L.G.).

