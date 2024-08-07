April 2024

“Berlin Syndrome”goes beyond photographs, delving into the depths of my thoughts and feelings, and represents the world around me. In these photos, ordinary things gain deeper meanings, reflecting my mental health as I try to expose my lived experiences, constantly chasing between light and darkness for calm and anxiety.

This project is captured using a digital pinhole camera.

