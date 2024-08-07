We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
Berlin Syndrome

Photo of Farzin Foroutan Farzin Foroutan7 August 2024
“Berlin Syndrome” goes beyond just pictures and explores the depths of our thoughts and feelings, creating a strong impact. It represents our shared hopes for people and the planet to coexist harmoniously.

“Berlin Syndrome”goes beyond photographs, delving into the depths of my thoughts and feelings, and represents the world around me. In these photos, ordinary things gain deeper meanings, reflecting my mental health as I try to expose my lived experiences, constantly chasing between light and darkness for calm and anxiety.

This project is captured using a digital pinhole camera.

Farzin Foroutan

Farzin Foroutan (born 1992 in Mashhad, Iran) is a photographer and visual artist. His works are concerned with social concerns, individuals, and the basic… More »

