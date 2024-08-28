A vague sense of unreality

In photography, a certain sense of unreality, certain atmospheres with a surreal vein, can be achieved in an infinite number of ways: a particular light that refers like a quotation to other images, a choice of particular subjects, the composition that arbitrarily unites or clashes different themes, the heavy realistic concreteness of a background contradicted by the lightness or irony of the subject in the foreground.
In the selection of photographs I present here, taken in recent months in and around the City, I have tried to highlight as a common thread this impalpable atmosphere of estrangement declined in the various ways mentioned above.