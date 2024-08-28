A vague sense of unreality

In photography, a certain sense of unreality, certain atmospheres with a surreal vein, can be achieved in an infinite number of ways: a particular light that refers like a quotation to other images, a choice of particular subjects, the composition that arbitrarily unites or clashes different themes, the heavy realistic concreteness of a background contradicted by the lightness or irony of the subject in the foreground.

In the selection of photographs I present here, taken in recent months in and around the City, I have tried to highlight as a common thread this impalpable atmosphere of estrangement declined in the various ways mentioned above.

Sea and surreal cheering atmosphere. Ostia (RM), Waterfront, May 26th 2024.

The Odd Couple. Rome, Via della Traspontina, May 27th 2024.

Dreaming of distant seas. Ostia (RM), Touristic Harbour, April 25th 2024.

Break. Rome, Lungotevere in Augusta, May 28th 2024.

Photographic interaction with Islamic girl. Rome, Piazza di S.Maria in Trastevere, June 19th 2024.

Composition with umbrella, girls and angel. Rome, Ponte S.Angelo, June 25th 2024.

Seasickness. Rome, Piazza Pia, July 1st 2024.

Seasonal fruit. Cineto Romano (RM), countryside, July 7th 2024.

Roma Aeterna. Rome, Via dei Coronari, July 1st 2024.