A Look from the Past

Photo of Urma Natali Urma Natali1 August 2024
Every summer I come to visit my grandfather. There are a lot of old things in the house where he was born. There is a huge and heavy chest that my great-grandfather made with his own hands, and on top of it lies a cape that my great-grandmother sewed herself. An old lacquered cabinet caught my attention today. I opened the closet and saw a lot of ties, apparently my grandfather was a fashionista, but I liked one, and I decided to try it on.

I saw my little great-grandfather looking at me, and I froze.

The tie is so funny, they don’t wear them now. I looked in the mirror for a long time, laughing and making faces. But suddenly I froze. It seemed to me that it was not me who was reflected in the mirror, but my little grandfather. And this boy is trying on his father’s tie. I was scared, but then that boy in the mirror smiled at me. And I wasn’t too scared. I thought that Old Things can tell us a lot about the past and even meet someone. I don’t want to live behind a mirror. And I want to be the way I am now, with my mom, dad, grandparents.

I thought about the fact that old things can tell us a lot

 

Photo of Urma Natali

Urma Natali

I'm a mom of three beautiful kids. I work at the university. I love nature, music, poetry, photography. Mostly I take pictures of children,… More »

