Documentary

A day in Brighton

Photo of Ruggero Passeri Ruggero Passeri6 August 2024
Brighton, UK

Brighton has always been synonymous with carefree fun. To us foreigners, it may perhaps seem strange that the phlegmatic and reserved British temper could look for fun, but one only has to spend a day on the Pier and the beach of this seaside town, as I did, to encounter characters and situations that reveal unusual aspects of the English spirit. However, as is perhaps natural, a veil of melancholy is already present, impalpable, in the feast: the awareness that everything is coming to an end; that tomorrow, more or less, we begin again. This time, wanting to overcome myself, I tried not to let this weigh me down, and I left in the photographs all the colours I had in my eyes when I took them. I cannot swear that I have erased every trace of sadness, but at least I have tried…

Brighton, UK
Brighton, UK
Brighton, UK
Brighton, UK
Brighton, UK
Brighton, UK
Brighton, UK
Brighton, UK
Brighton, UK
Photo of Ruggero Passeri

Ruggero Passeri

I was born in Rome in 1950. Self-taught photographer, I begun to use a camera when I was 13. I exhibited my photos for… More »

