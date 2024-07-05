North Sumatra Indonesia a Simple Story

These photographs were taken in North Sumatra Indonesia. Where the prevailing religion is Muslim. The veil worn by women here is part of daily life, in my point of view the veil is part of the structure of clothing. Has Samosir the island inside Lake Toba there are groups of Batak origin who observe the Protestant cult.
Bestaragi a locality at 1400 meters above sea level close to two volcanoes due to the characteristics of the temperature, altitude and soil of volcanic origin, fruit and vegetable activities are the driving force of the life of the country. The means of work are archaic. The hoe and the prevailing tool .