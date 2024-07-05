We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
North Sumatra Indonesia a Simple Story

Photo of Antonio Cianfano Antonio Cianfano5 July 2024
These photographs  were taken in North Sumatra Indonesia. Where the prevailing religion is Muslim. The veil worn by women here is part of daily life, in my point of view the veil is part of the structure of clothing. Has Samosir the island inside Lake Toba there are groups of Batak origin who observe the  Protestant cult.

Bestaragi a locality at 1400 meters above sea level close to two volcanoes due to the characteristics of the temperature, altitude and soil of volcanic origin, fruit and vegetable activities are the driving force of the life of the country. The means of work are archaic. The hoe and the prevailing tool .

Berastagi Muslim faith shop 02 02 2024
Berastagi displaced children playing on the remains of the 2015 volcano eruption 31 01 2024
Berastagi children of greengrocers from a small agglomeration near the town 29 01 2024
Berastagi Cristian family on break wekend 27 01 2024
Berastagi Greengrocers preparring the soil for the cultivation of leeks 25 01 2024
Samosir Women transplanting the rice 19 01 2024
Berastagi collettive raters at the market 02 02 2024
Medan woman in charge of distributing vegetable in the neighborhood 05 02 2024
Medan seller of agricultural tools 02 02 2024
Medan seller of agricultural tools 02 02 2024
Mi occupo di fotografia dal 1985. Insegnamenti: Roberto Salbitani su fotografia di strada e camera oscura. Progetti eseguiti: persone del sud est asiatico persone… More »

