North Sumatra Indonesia a Simple Story

These photographs were taken in North Sumatra Indonesia. Where the prevailing religion is Muslim. The veil worn by women here is part of daily life, in my point of view the veil is part of the structure of clothing. Has Samosir the island inside Lake Toba there are groups of Batak origin who observe the Protestant cult.

Bestaragi a locality at 1400 meters above sea level close to two volcanoes due to the characteristics of the temperature, altitude and soil of volcanic origin, fruit and vegetable activities are the driving force of the life of the country. The means of work are archaic. The hoe and the prevailing tool .

Berastagi Muslim faith shop 02 02 2024

Berastagi displaced children playing on the remains of the 2015 volcano eruption 31 01 2024

Berastagi children of greengrocers from a small agglomeration near the town 29 01 2024

Berastagi Cristian family on break wekend 27 01 2024

Berastagi Greengrocers preparring the soil for the cultivation of leeks 25 01 2024

Samosir Women transplanting the rice 19 01 2024

Berastagi collettive raters at the market 02 02 2024

Medan woman in charge of distributing vegetable in the neighborhood 05 02 2024

Medan seller of agricultural tools 02 02 2024