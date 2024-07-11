How one trip can change everything

Safari, Serengeti, 2021

While working in various photography genres, sometimes events occur that completely change your perception and have a profound impact on all your subsequent works. This was the case for me.

In the winter of 2021, while working at a marketing agency, I had a business trip to Tanzania. Little did I know that after this trip, I would completely rethink my approach to photography.

Great migration, Serengeti 2021

Interestingly, just two months before the trip, I had dreamed of going on a safari at least once in my life, and here I was, flying in a plane, with the vast expanse of the Serengeti Park stretching out below me. Tell me after that that thoughts are not material. Perhaps it is impossible to describe the feelings you experience when you see huge herds of zebras, elephants, and antelopes, other than as childlike joy.

Elephants family, Tarangire, 2021

With every fiber of your being, you feel a certain freedom: in front of you is the endless savannah, a camera in your hands, and outside the jeep window, life in its primordial form. At first, every zebra and antelope seems special, but after a few hours, you drive past them in search of a leopard hiding in a tree or a sleepy lion napping in the shade of a large baobab. The whole trip turns into a game, and you simultaneously feel like a photographer, a hunter, and an observer. Perhaps this is the best thing that can happen to you on a safari: the emotions you feel, the adventures you experience can forever change your approach to life.

A lioness on vacation, Serengeti, 2021

On my first safari, I encountered the Hadzabe tribe for the first time. At that time, I couldn’t even imagine that there were people whose main way of survival was hunting. While I was being introduced to the tribe, one of the hunters took a bow, drew the string, and within a second, a bird that was sitting high in a tree lay on the ground. The child of this hunter had a new toy. Some may say that this is senseless cruelty, but in reality, it is simply life. In every corner of our world, it differs from what we are used to, and it should only be perceived as an observer.

Young Hadzabe hunter, Tanzania, 2021

The Maasai tribe made a more civilized impression. It was clear that tourism is a big part of their income, but at the same time, the tribe maintains its traditions and customs and is not ready to share them with everyone.

Moving through the savannah and working with the tribes, I realized that I want to travel the world, get to know the culture and customs of other countries, and each of my works should have its own story.

Hadzabe tribe, Tanzania, 2021

When thinking about a new journey, I always remember Tanzania, and each time I want to see the endless expanses of the Serengeti, the huge baobabs of Tarangire, and the incredible Ngorongoro Crater again. I hope that soon my path will bring me back to these amazing places.

A Maasai woman, Tanzania, 2021