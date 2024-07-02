A Stunning Visual Journey of LGBTQ Identity and Society

First Touch © Evan Murphy

All About Photo is excited to present a special online exhibition featuring the work of 24-year-old American photographer Evan Murphy. Throughout July 2024, viewers can enjoy seven compelling photographs from Murphy’s renowned series “I.D.”

When Morning Came © Evan Murphy

Evan Murphy describes his project “I.D.”:

“Our identity is a journey, and for the queer community, this journey can be especially challenging to navigate in today’s world. Through a series of subjects, each frame tells the story of an LGBTQ individual as they navigate the intricate landscape of self and society. ‘I.D.’ focuses on queer youth, showcasing narratives of contemporary romantic connections, societal impacts, and self-liberation. The series was greatly inspired by the people I met within the queer community in New York City. It was essential for ‘I.D.’ to not only reflect my own experiences and feelings but also to highlight the stories of others.”

The Rest of Me © Evan Murphy

Discover his poignant series now online.

