Urban shamanism in Siberia

Urban shamanism in Siberia. About Alica, Alex and Dmitry

Photo of Ekaterina Kulaeva Ekaterina Kulaeva17 June 2024
A stuffed Madder. 23.04.2024

Dmitry Duryata-Bagaley, Alexei Ganagin and his wife Alisa Ganagina live in Siberia, in Tomsk and have been practising shamanic practices in the modern city, society and everyday life for more than 10 years. These activities are related to “interaction and development of sensual perception of the world of plants, fungi, minerals, i.e. with Nature”. Much of each of their lives consists of creating “objects of power”, lecturing, teaching offline and online, wood carving, bone work, needlework, for all of these are an integral part of the “shamanic path”.

A pagan temple. 21.04.2024

For them, shamanism has become a necessary support during a difficult time in their lives. Alexei had to overcome addiction to cannabinoids, derealisation, depersonalisation and, in his words, ‘shamanic sickness’ – a term from anthropology meaning a nervous disorder; in a symbolic sense, it is an ancestral call that obliges a person to devote themselves to shamanism. Alice had to undergo neuropsychiatric hospitalisation twice because of “possession by an evil spirit” that left behind the ability to see visions. And Dmitry preferred to leave his story of his long quest untold.

Having devoted themselves and their lives to one of the most ancient spiritual practices in world culture, they remained absolutely modern people of the XXI century, who use social networks in their work, record “shamanic rap”, keep telegram channels, and after “energy-consuming rituals” gain strength in a Korean cafe.

24.04.2024
24.04.2024
Duryata-Bagaley is not Dmitry’s surname, it is his “socio-spiritual” pseudonym, which contains meanings that determine the quality of social interaction.
23.04.2024
23.04.2024
23.04.2024
23.04.2024
23.04.2024
23.04.2024
