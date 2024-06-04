Strolling to Piazza Navona #2

In this month of April I continued in my habit of strolling to Piazza Navona and back, armed with a camera to capture those who frequent it.
Above all, I wanted confirmation of my first impression last month that the square is a sort of summary of the city, a condensation of the various aspects, human types, and activities that to varying degrees are present in other parts of Rome, at least in the central areas.
And indeed the impression seems to me to be confirmed: the square and the adjacent streets increasingly resemble an open-air museum, motionless, stuffed, where every activity is directed towards visitors, even more present in April than in the previous month.
So I, too, wanted to treat it as a kind of anthropological museum, but of the human types and visitors who frequent it, inserting in the opening and closing a few pictures taken on the way there and back to emphasise again this circular aspect, of a place no longer to be lived in but only visited.
In this month of April I continued in my habit of strolling to Piazza Navona and back, armed with a camera to capture those who frequent it.
2 Comments
Piazza Navona as a stage where real -? – things and people happen. What’s going on waiting for the 2525 Jubelee? To be continued…
Grazie Lucilla, un palcoscenico in effetti, di una commedia che alla luce del prossimo anno diventa sempre più inquietante…