Normal Friday evening blackout

There are circumstances you cannot control. You cannot avoid them, but you can and must adapt to them. No light… No light for a long time, but it is good that there is a schedule now. While there is light, you need to charge the light sources, batteries, phone, computer, arm the thermos with tea. And then we wait. We wait any day: on weekdays, on weekends and on Friday evenings too. This is not the first time we have waited in recent years. When it all started, we got used to it, each in his own way, each on his own time. Now someone has simply adapted, and someone can even find small joys in the current circumstances, setting aside time for themselves. This is our way of fighting aggressive reality. This is our way of defeating uncontrollable circumstances and a situation that we did not choose. We are getting stronger this way.