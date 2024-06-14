May: a stunned everyday life

Here we are at the third and last chapter of the collection on the walks to Piazza Navona, not in the sense that I will stop having it as a destination, but that after the third month of images I could only repeat myself.
And so, to close, I have chosen a series of characters and situations that in their slightly offbeat everyday life render the surreal amusement-park atmosphere that can be felt in the centre of this city.
It seems to me a sign of the times this decline of the city into a funfair atmosphere, among open-mouthed tourists, jugglers and grim policemen, elegant gentlemen who find no better place to chat than a rubbish dump. Not forgetting the ever-present selfie that imitates in the gesture of the arm the statue in the background.
A time from ‘The Last Days of Humanity’ (Karl Kraus) lived amidst the recklessness of the visitors and the old Romanesque cynicism of ‘O Franza o Spagna, purché se magna’, which I wish I had rendered with a good-natured, light-hearted look while waiting for the threatening skies of the last photo to finally break loose.
3 Comments
“Under a threatening sky” is a marvellous photo, a masterpiece that ends your strolling through and around Piazza Navona waiting for 2025 Jubelee close to S. Peter’s Cupolone…. But you still have to keep on strolling and catching pictures of this incredible City and over and over again!
Grazie Lucilla, certo non smetterò, magari proverò a fare qualche giro più largo…!
