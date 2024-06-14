May: a stunned everyday life

What better place? Rome, Borgo S. Angelo, May 14th 2024.

Here we are at the third and last chapter of the collection on the walks to Piazza Navona, not in the sense that I will stop having it as a destination, but that after the third month of images I could only repeat myself.

But who is the caricature? Rome, Via del Banco di S.Spirito, May 16th 2024.

And so, to close, I have chosen a series of characters and situations that in their slightly offbeat everyday life render the surreal amusement-park atmosphere that can be felt in the centre of this city.

It seems to me a sign of the times this decline of the city into a funfair atmosphere, among open-mouthed tourists, jugglers and grim policemen, elegant gentlemen who find no better place to chat than a rubbish dump. Not forgetting the ever-present selfie that imitates in the gesture of the arm the statue in the background.

A time from ‘The Last Days of Humanity’ (Karl Kraus) lived amidst the recklessness of the visitors and the old Romanesque cynicism of ‘O Franza o Spagna, purché se magna’, which I wish I had rendered with a good-natured, light-hearted look while waiting for the threatening skies of the last photo to finally break loose.

Order and disorder. Rome, Piazza Navona, May 7th 2024.

Everyone open-mouthed, except one. Rome, Piazza Navona, May 3rd 2024.

Through your mobile phone. Rome, Piazza Navona, May 7th 2024.

Selfie. Rome, Piazza Navona, May 14th 2024.

The waiter’s greedy gaze. Rome, Piazza Navona, May 3rd 2024.

Love and wind. Rome, Piazza Navona, May 23th 2024.

Under a threatening sky. Rome, Piazza di Ponte S. Angelo, May 3rd 2024.