In search of tranquility along the path of Buddha

The appearance or birth of Gautama Buddha is celebrated throughout South Asia, Southeast and East Asia. In India this day is known as Buddha purnima. This day is very sacred to Indians especially Sanatan (traditional) Hindus.
A feeling rose from my heart while photographing the Buddha’s birthday celebration at the Maha Bodhi Society in Kolkata.
Today, when human civilization is plunged into a turbulent cycle of time – where one end of the world is maddened by war, terrorism and is drunk on the joy of self-destruction. Elsewhere, social, political chaos, epidemics and natural disasters are plaguing people’s lives.
The development of supply by the greed of powerful people is becoming a regime day by day and is bringing the message of a crisis of civilization to the world.
And at the root of all this lies human disorder – selfishness, infatuation, lust, dissatisfaction, powerlessness.
It is precisely in such a situation that we can recall the vision of the Buddha. And if we want to move forward in that way, we have to look again at the traditional culture of India.